VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18: 12 PhysicsWallah students emerged among national toppers, securing a perfect score of 100% in the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2026. Their achievement stands out among the 25 lakh+ students who appeared for the exams this year. These students have studied from online batches such as Udaan and YouTube lectures of PW.

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Among the top performing students were Amolik Pandita, Ayusman Mohapatra, Vaibhav Arora, Amir Nawaz Razvi Syed, Harshit Mishra, Himanshu Agarwal, Kumar Abhinav Mishra, Mudit Jain, Partha Pritam Pati, Sanvi Walia, Teena Rath, Aashna Khurana all of whom achieved perfect scores.

Sharing their experiences, one of the toppers, Vaibhav Arora, said, "Consistent preparation, regular practice, and guidance from my school and the faculty at Physics Wallah helped me immensely in aiming for and achieving a perfect score."

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Similarly, Kumar Abhinav Mishra highlighted, "Regular revision and solving sample papers that I solved from PW played a key role in helping me score 100%."

Ayusman Mohapatra added, "Staying disciplined and following a structured study plan made it possible for me to secure full marks." He attributed his success to his parents and teachers.

Speaking on the results, Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, said, "We are proud of every student who appeared for the exams and truly appreciate their dedication and hard work. These results reflect their consistency, supported by the right academic guidance. When our students achieve something like this, it feels like a shared milestone for all of us."

With over 25 lakh students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 examinations this year, these achievements stand as a testament to consistent preparation, supported by the learning approach and academic guidance provided by Physics Wallah.

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