Seraikela, Nov 9 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman was arrested allegedly with brown sugar in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday, police said.

Naazmun Nisha, known to be a drug peddler, was arrested from Ahmed Lane of Muslim Bustee in Adityapur police station area with 230 small packets of brown sugar, Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar said.

A total of 19.32 gram of brown sugar was found with her, he said.

During interrogation, Nisha told police that she obtained the drugs from a person of Lalgola in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, he added.

A case was registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Kumar said.

Last week, notorious drug peddler Dolly Parveen was shot by her nephew in the same area over control of the drugs racket. She was released from the jail about 14 days ago.

