Ranchi, Jun 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka on Wednesday appeared before the Jharkhand High Court and informed it that a witness protection scheme of the state government has been formulated and put into execution.

Hearing a suo motu public interest litigation initiated following the murder of a witness in a criminal case, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad had asked the home secretary to inform the court whether the government has a witness protection policy.

Manpreet Pal Singh, 22, was shot dead in his residence in Jamshedpur by gunmen on June 8. He was witness to a shooting incident.

The bench also queried the home secretary about steps being taken for enhancing the security in the court campus.

One person was shot dead inside a court compound in Deoghar recently.

