New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Jio Platforms on Friday reported a nearly 25 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 7,110 crore in the quarter ended June.

Jio Platforms Q1FY26 gross revenue climbed 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 41,054 crore, according to the earnings statement released by parent Reliance Industries.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 6 Bodies of Naxals Recovered in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in Narayanpur.

Jio Platforms houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses.

Operating revenue growth was driven by a strong rise in subscriber base across mobility and homes, and increasing customer engagement and digital services business, the company said.

Also Read | US Designates Lashkar Proxy TRF As 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation': A Glance at How Terror Outfit Operates With Pakistan Army.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, noted that Jio has scaled newer heights during the quarter, including crossing 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connects.

"Jio AirFiber is now the largest FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service provider in the world, with a base of 7.4 million subscribers. Our Digital Services business consolidated its market position with a robust financial and operational performance," Ambani said.

Average Revenue Per User - a key metric for all telecom companies - increased to Rs 208.8 against Rs 206.2 in the March quarter and Rs 181.7 in the June quarter of FY25.

The company attributed the margin increase of 210 basis points YoY to operational leverage and sharp focus on cost efficiencies.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said: "Jio continues to create unparalleled technology infrastructure and is extending its leadership in 5G and fixed broadband. This will be pivotal in driving AI adoption in the country."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)