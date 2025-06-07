New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh left for France on Saturday to lead a high-level Indian delegation at the International Meet on Oceans.

Scheduled to be held at the French picturesque coastal city of Nice, the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) will take place from June 8 to 13.

The high-level international gathering will bring together leaders, scientists, policymakers, and civil society actors from across the globe to discuss sustainable ocean governance and concrete actions for the health of the world's oceans, an official release said.

Over the next four days, Jitendra Singh will participate in bilateral meetings with Ministers from key partner countries, deliver India's national statement at the UNOC plenary and engage in crucial policy dialogues on ocean action.

In addition to the formal sessions of the Conference, Jitendra Singh is slated to hold bilateral meetings with representatives from France, Germany, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Chile, among others. These meetings are expected to strengthen India's cooperation with key global players on issues ranging from marine pollution to ocean science and financing for blue economy initiatives.

The third edition of the UN Ocean Conference -- co-hosted by France and Costa Rica -- will focus on key themes such as restoring marine ecosystems, reducing marine pollution, promoting ocean-based scientific cooperation, and mobilizing resources for the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas, and marine resources, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 14. The conference will feature "Ocean Action Panels" involving governments, UN bodies, researchers, industry leaders, and NGOs to forge partnerships and propose practical, scalable solutions.

India has actively contributed to the build-up to UNOC3. In the lead-up to the conference, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) organised two Blue Talks in collaboration with the Embassies of France and Costa Rica in New Delhi. These sessions brought together scientists, officials, and stakeholders from multiple sectors to share best practices and develop concrete recommendations on marine governance and conservation.

During the general debate at UNOC3, Jitendra Singh will articulate India's stance on ocean policy, highlighting the country's initiatives in marine research, coastal resilience, and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. India has also sought speaking slots in critical thematic panels, including those on marine pollution and scientific cooperation.

Jitendra Singh's presence at the global forum reinforces India's commitment to multilateral cooperation for sustainable ocean use and signals New Delhi's proactive approach in contributing to global ocean policy frameworks. With oceans playing a central role in climate regulation, food security, and economic development, India's engagement at UNOC3 aims to position the country as a constructive and solutions-oriented partner in global marine governance. (ANI)

