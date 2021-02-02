Karnal, February 2: Ruling JJP's Karnal district president Inderjit Singh Goraya on Tuesday quit the party in solidarity with farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws. Goraya, a leader of Jannayak Janta Party, which is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, quit is party post along with the party, saying he had earlier asked Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala to exert pressure on the Centre to rollback these “anti-farmers” laws.

“The stir against these farm laws has become a people's movement but the Centre is not accepting the demand farmers' demand to repeal them,” he said. “Thousands of peasants are protesting for the past 70 days at various Delhi border points against these laws. I am a farmer first and I decided to resign from my post and quit the party to stand with them,” he said. INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala Resigns From Haryana Assembly Over Farm Laws and Registration of Cases Against Farmer Leaders.

He alleged that instead of accepting farmers' demands “the Centre is using tactics to defame the agitation after the events which happened in Delhi on January 26."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)