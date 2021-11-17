Srinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Authorities in Shopian district on Wednesday started the demolition of private buildings, shops and retrieval of land given under the Roshni Act, which was struck down by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

"Besides retrieving land granted under this act, an anti-encroachment drive against occupants of state land has also been intensified by revenue authorities in the district," an official spokesman said here.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kulgam.

He said the the first drive against Roshni beneficiaries was carried out in Awneera Halqa of Zainapora and 15 kanals (nearly two acres) of land were retrieved during the drive, and the action is in full swing in the district.

A village-wise list of encroached land has been made and the eviction process will be carried out in phases in the coming days, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

Shopian District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya said the high court's directions would be implemented in letter and spirit to retrieve the encroached land along with the state land allotted under the Roshni Act, 2007.

The Roshni Act was enacted in 2001 with the twin objective of generating resources for financing power projects and conferment of proprietary rights to the occupants of state land.

The high court declared the act "unconstitutional" and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up the case, the spokesman said.

The district magistrate appreciated the efforts of the team and maintained that such drives would continue in the district, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)