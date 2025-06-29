Srinagar, Jun 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Sunday announced the appointment of Ketan Kumar Joshi as its new chief financial officer for a term of three years.

Joshi has replaced Fayaz Ahmad Ganai, a spokesperson of the J&K Bank said. The Bank notified the appointment to the stock exchanges in accordance with SEBI Regulations.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Central Government Employees to Get 34% Salary Hike From January 2026? Check Details.

"A seasoned professional in banking and finance, Joshi brings over two decades of extensive experience across Indian and international financial institutions," the spokesperson said.

Before joining the J&K Bank, Joshi served as CFO at North East Small Finance Bank Ltd. (2019-2024), where he successfully led a number of critical initiatives.

Also Read | Hindi 'Imposition' Row: Maharashtra Govt Scraps GRs on Hindi As Optional Language; Appoints Committee for Report on 'Trilingual Formula'.

He also spearheaded the bank's system migration from FIS (PROFILE) to BSG (TURING), ensuring capital growth aligned with business expansion and regulatory requirements.

Joshi has served in Afghanistan with Maiwand Bank, Bakhtar Bank, and Ghazanfar Bank. He also served as senior vice president at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)