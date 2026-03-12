NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 12: Hush Puppies, the global footwear brand exclusively retailed in India by Bata. A brand long synonymous with premium comfort and everyday wearability, reimagines bounce technology to it's the Office Sneaker Collection. Designed for professionals navigating fast paced, hybrid workdays, the collection brings together refined office-ready aesthetics with enhanced cushioning that keeps pace with modern work lives.

Also Read | From Aamir Khan's Bhuvan to Rancho: Know Which Bollywood Characters Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assigned to PM Modi and Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

Film Reel Link: youtu.be/oScsNwC5qec

As workplaces evolve and workdays grow increasingly dynamic, comfort is no longer a luxury; it's essential. The Office Sneaker Collection addresses this shift by seamlessly blending professional styling with advanced comfort technology, enabling effortless movement across meetings, commutes, and long hours on the go.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of March 12 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

At the sole of the collection is reinvented Bounce Technology, an enhanced two layer cushioning system that delivers superior responsiveness, shock absorption, and all-day comfort. Built to support continuous movement without compromising on structure or style, the technology elevates the everyday office shoe into a performance-driven essential.

"With the Re-introduction of Bounce technology in our Office Sneaker Collection, we are responding to the growing sneakersation of workwear. We are evolving the legacy for today's workplace where movement, versatility, and comfort are essential to how professionals work and live," said Badri Beriwal, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Bata India.

The collection reflects Hush Puppies' deep understanding of modern professional needs, a footwear that transitions effortlessly from desk to dinner, meetings to movement, without losing its polished appeal. Clean silhouettes, versatile colourways, and refined detailing ensure the sneakers pair as seamlessly with tailored workwear as they do with relaxed, after-hours looks.

The collection features refined uppers, versatile neutral tones, and streamlined profiles that transition effortlessly from meetings to after-hours engagements. Available in lace-up and slip-on styles for men and women, the range delivers comfort that works as hard as you do.

The Hush Puppies Office Sneaker Collection with Bounce technology is available across select Bata stores, Hush Puppies exclusive outlets, and bata.com/in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)