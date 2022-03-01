New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A delegation of BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday and discussed various issues related to Village Defence Committees and Dhok Defence Committees, a senior party leader said.

Also Read | ISSF World Cup 2022 Medal Tally: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold, Esha Singh Bags Silver.

VDCs and DDCs, which consist of villagers as well as police officials, were set up in the mid-1990s in remote hilly villages of militancy-hit districts of Jammu province including Kishtwar, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch and Rajouri for self-defence. They played a key role in wiping out terrorism from the region.

“We have taken time from the home minister and accordingly, an 11-member delegation led by general secretary and former minister Sunil Sharma met the home minister and apprised him of various issues and demands of the VDCs and DDCs,” J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina told PTI.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 1.8 Million Bad Accounts in India in January 2022.

He said the delegation highlighted the demands of the VDCs and DDCs, including the demand of members' regularisation, provision of salaries to unpaid members of these committees through direct benefit transfer in their accounts, the release of pending salaries and filling up of vacancies to strengthen these committees.

“We have been pursuing the issue of VDC members for the past two years. They did a commendable job in fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorists by working shoulder to shoulder with police, Army and other security agencies over the years,” the J&K BJP chief said.

Raina, on whose directions the delegation met the home minister, said each VDC group comprises nine members including three special police officers and they suffered a lot due to the lack of any proper policy for their welfare.

“We have already raised the issue with lieutenant governors over the past two years to redress their grievances,” he said, adding a delegation of the VDC members met him the previous day in Jammu and he assured them that all their issues would be addressed.

Raina said the home minister gave a patient hearing to them and also took swift decisions regarding some of the issues on the spot.

“He immediately directed the ministry officials to prepare a proper proposal regarding the salaries of unpaid members and also assured that all the genuine demands of the VDC and DDC members will be resolved soon,” the BJP leader said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)