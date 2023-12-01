Jammu, Dec 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Friday held meetings of its top leaders here, discussed the strategy for the forthcoming parliamentary elections and reviewed a booth-level outreach programme.

The meetings were chaired by the BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and the party in-charge of J&K Tarun Chugh.

In the first meeting, the senior leadership reviewed the 'Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyan' with youth groups involved in the ongoing outreach programme, leaders said.

The youth groups shared the complaints and feedback they received during the campaign with the senior leaders, they said.

The ‘Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyan', a mass contact programme, was launched on October 24 under J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina's leadership.

"BJP is conducting an outreach campaign among the people of J&K. Our youth activists are going to the people and making them aware about the BJP government's achievements. The core leadership of the party conducted a review of all of this today. They also debated the aspirations of the people," party's J&K co-incharge Ashish Sood told reporters here.

The meetings included Union minister Jitendra Singh and most of the senior office bearers of the J&K unit. District-level and division-level leaders and members of BJP's various organisation also attended the meeting.

It was followed by a core group meeting chaired by Santhosh to discuss the strategy for the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting lasted for over four hours, they said.

"The BJP will contest all the five parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir and will win all of these," J&K BJP chief Raina said.

"We are ready for parliamentary elections. We also want assembly, panchayat and municipal elections to be conducted. BJP is ready but the decision has to be taken by the election commission," Raina said.

On Thursday, a joint leadership of the BJP and the RSS held a closed-door meeting ahead of the polls.

