Jammu, Aug 28 (PTI) A senior BJP leader on Friday demanded reservation of three assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir for displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

BJP leader and former member of legislative council (MLC) Surinder Ambardar made the demand before the party's national general Secretary and incharge J&K, Ram Madhav in a meeting in Srinagar.

"We have demanded reservation of three assembly seats for displaced KPs in Kashmir. This was raised with national general secretary at meeting here today", Ambardar said.

He also discussed issues of governance, security and panchayati raj system with Madhav.

