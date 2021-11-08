Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday urged the departments to meet a new target of three lakh employment opportunities during the current fiscal.

Mehta was speaking at a high-level meeting here to review the implementation of the employment generating schemes in the union territory, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Dengue Outbreak in Delhi: Total Caseload Mounts Over 2,700, Death Toll Reaches 9 in The National Capital.

The Chief Secretary said employment continues to be the overriding focus of the government, which is committed to bring down the unemployment rate below five percent.

“The departments need to gear up to achieve the new target of three lakh employment with a renewed vigour and sense of purpose,” he said.

Also Read | Padma Shri Awards 2021: From Karan Johar to Kangana Ranaut, List of B-Town Celebs Honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind with the Prestigious Accolade.

Earlier, the Chairman of J&K Bank informed the meeting that credit would be lent to three lakh new entrepreneurs for setting up agriculture ventures for self-employment during the year.

“There is a target to reach out to 12 lakh people associated with the priority sector for lending during the current fiscal,” the bank chairman said.

Mehta advised the administrative secretary, Labour and Employment, to continuously monitor the creation of employment opportunities across all sectors on daily basis, especially the delay in sanction of the government-sponsored cases in the banks.

“If a bank delays sanction in a case beyond a month, it should be brought to his notice so that remedial measures are taken,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)