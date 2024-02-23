Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday paid tributes to former Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi who died earlier in the day.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Manohar Joshi ji, former Lok Sabha Speaker & Ex CM of Maharashtra. He will always be remembered for his commitment to the concerns and welfare of the common man. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief," Sinha posted on X.

Joshi passed away at a Mumbai hospital where he was admitted following a cardiac arrest. He was 86. He was the chief minister of Maharashtra between 1995 and 1999.

Joshi was elected a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.

