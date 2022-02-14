Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated 22 power transmission and distribution projects in this region.

He said these projects, built at a cost of Rs 216 crore, will address the current power deficit in the union territory.

Also Read | Assam Government Decides To Discontinue Mandatory COVID-19 Testing in State From Tuesday.

"Today's development represents a giant stride in capacity augmentation and improvement in power supply to consumers of Jammu, Samba, Hiranagar, Kathua, Udhampur, and adjoining areas," Sinha said in a tweet.

He said to address the current power deficit and to meet the needs of the J-K's economy, the administration is upgrading transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Also Read | Odisha: 54-Year-Old Man Arrested For Marrying and Duping 14 Women.

It will also enable us to generate productive employment opportunities for the youth, he added.

"We are working on an unprecedented scale in building new infrastructure and improving the facilities available to the citizens," Sinha said.

The administration will not rest till J-K truly becomes one of the country's best-developed regions, the LG said.

He said Samba district has received a dedicated grid station after a long wait of 15 years.

"We are firm in our resolve for practical, pragmatic and viable solutions to strengthen the power infrastructure in every district of J-K,” Sinha added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)