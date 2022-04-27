Srinagar, Apr 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,021, officials said.

Of the new cases, three were from Jammu district and two each from Srinagar and Budgam, they said.

There are 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,212, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

