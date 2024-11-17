Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma on Sunday met young female sabre fencer Chhavi Sharma at her residence here and assured full government support in her endeavours.

Chhavi has brought laurels to the country by winning a bronze medal in sabre girls team event in Cadet and Junior Commonwealth Fencing Championship held at Christchurch, New Zealand in July.

She has also participated in Asian Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship held at Manama Bahrain, World Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship Riyadh Saudi Arabia and has won many medals in national level fencing championships.

The minister applauded her excellent performances in national and international events and assured all possible support from the department, an official spokesman said.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Youth Services and Sports department, her parents and coach on her outstanding performances.

“The government is committed to provide the best infrastructure and equipment to the players so that they can perform well in national and international events,” he said.

