Jammu, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Minister for Rural Development and Pancahayti Raj Giriraj Singh on Sunday said efforts would be made to further strengthen self-help groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the Union Territory would give much needed fillip to the developmental pace as per the popular aspiration of people through their elected Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) representatives.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh PGECET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can View The Answer Key Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

"Efforts shall be made to further strengthen self-help groups for which better marketing channels will be utilised to strengthen women empowerment efforts in Jammu and Kashmir," the minister said.

Singh, who visited Government Degree College Billawar in Kathua district under the ongoing Public Outreach Programme of the central government, said Jammu and Kashmir has got functional District and Block Development Councils for the very first time and the onus of development lies mainly with these PRI's.

Also Read | Gujarat: 5-Year-Old Girl Falls into Open Gutter in Ahmedabad, Dies.

He appealed to elected PRI's to make budgetary planning and allocation for development works according to the priority of their respective areas.

The minister handed over 16 tractors and one tiller among the beneficiaries of different government-sponsored schemes of agriculture and horticulture sectors.

The minister also e-inaugurated newly constructed assets worth Rs 12.74 crore comprising two PMGSY roads, one ANMT school in Billawar, four Panchayat Ghar buildings and dedicated 1,000 PMAY houses , an official spokesperson said.

He also virtually laid e-foundation of District Development Council building in Kathua and three Block Development Council buildings to be constructed at Dinga Amb, Billawar and Barnoti blocks.

"The initiatives like SWAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) are launched to provide an integrated property validation solution for rural areas which will bring transparency and will also facilitate monetization of rural residential assets for credit and financial services," the minister said.

Singh said the benefit of high density plantation in Jammu and Kashmir is now extended to the farmers having small land holdings which will open their income avenues.

Later, the minister also met the deputations of District and Block Development Council, Urban Local Bodies, panches and sarpanches besides civil society members and listened to their issues and demands.

The minister assured the deputations that redressal of their issues will be taken up at appropriate forums.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)