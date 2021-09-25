Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Friday said many changes are visible in regards to development, including completion of mega projects, progress of ongoing developmental works and implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the present dispensation is trying its best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of development.

As part of the central government's public outreach programme, Singh today visited Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district and listened to public demands during a programme.

He inaugurated various developmental works and projects of rural development department in Ramnagar, Kulwanta and Parlidhar blocks of Udhampur district.

The MoS also distributed 'Mamta kits', sports kits under Khelo India, Sehat cards under Ayushmann Bharat Scheme, domicile certificates, e- Sharam cards and wheelchairs besides handing over power tiller machines and maize shellers among the beneficiaries.

The MoS expressed satisfaction over implementation of several government schemes in the district.

He appreciated the efforts of the district administration as well as various departments for effective implementation of government schemes on ground.

The Union Minister of State appreciated the wonderful arrangements made by the district administration with chance given to everyone who wanted to put up a point.

Regarding the establishment of the third tier of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the UT, the minister observed that with the PRIs, the developmental process accelerated with full zeal and dedication for the socio-economic upliftment of common people.

He said the government is committed to empowering panchayats through devotion of funds, functions and functionaries as local representatives are well aware of needs of their areas and can resolve the issues on priority with the best solution.

Commenting on the natural assets and scenic beauty of J&K, Singh said that Jammu region has huge tourism potential as well as potential of channelising the local produce of vegetables into an organised venture.

While underscoring the importance of New Education Policy 2020, he added that the new policy paves the way for reforms in the education sector and the government is committed to provide quality education to the students.

