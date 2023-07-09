Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Police on Sunday said it detained a group of former JKLF terrorists who were planning to revive separatist politics in Kashmir.

"A Search was conducted on basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-trts (terrorist) of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat," the Srinagar Police tweeted.

Also Read | Chandigarh Water Cut: Water Supply to Be Disrupted in Some Parts of State Tomorrow Due to Repair Work at Kajauli Waterworks.

The police did not elaborate if the persons were arrested or let go after verification.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)