Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has invited bids from registered aviation companies for renting helicopters to ensure faster mobility of its force, officials said on Sunday.

Flight operations are required for carrying police officers and central armed paramilitary force (CAPF) officials in all sectors of J-K, as well as for other emergent purpose, they said.

The police floated the tender on Saturday and sought bids from registered aviation companies having a fleet of minimum three airworthy light helicopters for its operations in Jammu and Kashmir on 'leave and licence' basis for a period of three years -- January 16, 2023 to January 16, 2026, officials said.

Officials said the helicopters will be integrated in the 'disaster management plan (DMP)' and 'emergency response plan (ERP)' being prepared by the police.

"All the helicopters at Srinagar and Jammu helipad will be integrated into the ERP," officials said.

The operations will be carried out daily with least inconvenience to the police subject to fair weather conditions and clear visibility of the range, it said, adding that company will offer at least two airworthy double engine light helicopters.

The company shall be required to park one operating helicopter at Srinagar -Jammu helipad as per the requirement. The operator should be in a position to put immediately in place an additional stand by helicopter in the event of an emergency, it added.

