Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday attached an immovable property belonging to an alleged drug peddler, officials said.

"Continuing action against drug peddlers, police in Kulgam attached a property measuring 625 square feet belonging to a notorious drug peddler Mashooq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Khudwani Qaimoh, Kulgam, under section 68-F (2) of NDPS Act 1985," a police spokesman said.

He said, prima facie, the property was identified as illegally acquired using money from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owner.

