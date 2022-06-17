Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the Himalayan Museum at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Pahalgam resort of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security preparedness, also inaugurated the Colonel K S Mall Boulder Climbing Wall, an official spokesperson said.

During his visit, the minister participated in the executive council and general body meeting of the premier mountaineering institute of the country, the spokesperson said.

Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The minister on Thursday visited forward areas in Baramulla district of north Kashmir where he addresses the jawans. He was also briefed about the security situation in the valley.

