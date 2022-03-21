Srinagar, Mar 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 12 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection count to 4,53,562, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,750 as no new fatality linked to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Seven of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from Jammu and five from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Jammu district recorded a maximum of six new cases.

Fifteen of the total 17 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 111 active cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,48,701 in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

