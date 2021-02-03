Srinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,24,659, even as three fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours due to the virus, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 16 were from the Jammu division and 49 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 23, including nine travellers.

While nine districts did not report any fresh cases, 10 districts had fresh cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 669 in the union territory, while 1,22,049 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Three fresh deaths due to the virus -- one in Jammu and two in Kashmir -- took the death toll in the union territory to 1,941.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)