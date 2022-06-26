Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 56 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the overall infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,798, officials said here.

While Jammu division reported 43 cases, Kashmir valley recorded 13, they said.

The death toll due to the virus in the union territory stood at 4,756 as one COVID19-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hrs, they said, adding that presently there are total 321 active cases.

Meanwhile, total number of recoveries till Sunday stood at 4,49,721.

Total 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in the union territory so far, they added.

