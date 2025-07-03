India News | J&K: SIA Carries out Searches in Anantnag in Connection with Non-local's Killing Last Year

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir conducted search operations at the premises of two suspects in Anatnag district on Thursday in connection with the killing of a non-local man last year.

Agency News PTI| Jul 03, 2025 05:34 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | J&K: SIA Carries out Searches in Anantnag in Connection with Non-local's Killing Last Year

Srinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir conducted search operations at the premises of two suspects in Anatnag district on Thursday in connection with the killing of a non-local man last year.

"The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir conducted targeted search operations at the premises of two suspects within the jurisdiction of the Bijbehara police station. The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the brutal killing of Raja Sah on April 17, 2024, in Bijbehara," a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Chaturmas 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does the Holy Period of Lord Vishnu’s Yogic Sleep Begin? Dos and Don’ts and Significance Between Shayani Ekadashi and Dev Uthani Ekadashi Celebrations

  • Videos
    Pune Animal Cruelty Horror: Woman Repeatedly Slams Pet Cat To Ground Before Tossing It Into the Air, Disturbing Video Sparks Outrage Pune Animal Cruelty Horror: Woman Repeatedly Slams Pet Cat To Ground Before Tossing It Into the Air, Disturbing Video Sparks Outrage
    • Close
    Search

    India News | J&K: SIA Carries out Searches in Anantnag in Connection with Non-local's Killing Last Year

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir conducted search operations at the premises of two suspects in Anatnag district on Thursday in connection with the killing of a non-local man last year.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 03, 2025 05:34 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | J&K: SIA Carries out Searches in Anantnag in Connection with Non-local's Killing Last Year

    Srinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir conducted search operations at the premises of two suspects in Anatnag district on Thursday in connection with the killing of a non-local man last year.

    "The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir conducted targeted search operations at the premises of two suspects within the jurisdiction of the Bijbehara police station. The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the brutal killing of Raja Sah on April 17, 2024, in Bijbehara," a police spokesperson said.

    Also Read | Starlink India Launch Likely in Coming Months As IN-SPACe Reviews Approval Process for Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Service.

    The searches were carried out to unearth critical evidence that can unravel the conspiracy behind the heinous crime and identify accomplices involved in the case, the police spokesperson said.

    "The searches were executed with precision, adhering to legal procedures, and have yielded significant evidence that is expected to strengthen the investigation," he added.

    Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Ghana; Observes Moment of Silence in Honour of Nkrumah's Contributions to Freedom and Social Justice (See Pics).

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ravi dubey
    50000+K+ searches
    videos
    5000+K+ searches
    diogo costa
    500+K+ searches
    jiostar
    500+K+ searches
    jota diogo
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel