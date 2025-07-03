India News | J&K: SIA Carries out Searches in Anantnag in Connection with Non-local's Killing Last Year

Srinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir conducted search operations at the premises of two suspects in Anatnag district on Thursday in connection with the killing of a non-local man last year.
"The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir conducted targeted search operations at the premises of two suspects within the jurisdiction of the Bijbehara police station. The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the brutal killing of Raja Sah on April 17, 2024, in Bijbehara," a police spokesperson said.
Also Read | Chaturmas 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does the Holy Period of Lord Vishnu’s Yogic Sleep Begin? Dos and Don’ts and Significance Between Shayani Ekadashi and Dev Uthani Ekadashi Celebrations