Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday officially launched the 'Tringa Yatra' and 'Har Ghar Tringa' campaign at Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Udhampur, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Union Minister Singh arrived in Jammu via the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express train, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off recently. The train connects Amritsar in Punjab to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, improving regional connectivity.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the interests of Jammu and Kashmir since he took charge in 2014.

The remarks of the Union Minister came as Prime Minister Modi virtually flagged the Vande Bharat Express train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Amritsar.

"From 2014 to today, in the last eleven years, PM Modi Ji has given priority to Jammu and Kashmir. This holy place of Katra Vaishno Devi is a symbol of this. And I am not saying this just for the sake of saying it. You will remember that before becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi Ji started his election campaign by visiting the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi. His first big public program immediately after becoming the Prime Minister was the inauguration of this station...Today, this is the fourth one (Vande Bharat Express train) connecting two pilgrimage places, Katra Vaishno Devi and Amritsar," he said.

PM Modi also flagged off three new Vande Bharat trains connecting different parts of the country. He added that the commencement of the Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Belagavi will boost trade and tourism in Belagavi.

Additionally, Vande Bharat Express trains were launched between Nagpur and Pune, and between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Amritsar.

The Prime Minister noted that these services will benefit lakhs of devotees and promote tourism. He congratulated the people of Bengaluru, Karnataka, and the entire nation for these projects and the new Vande Bharat trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro, worth around Rs 7,160 crore, and laid the foundation stone of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project, worth over Rs 15,610 crore, in Bengaluru, Karnataka today. (ANI)

