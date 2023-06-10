Srinagar, Jun 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the results for Class 12 exams on Friday, marking the successful culmination of the maiden academic session of the union territory and Ladakh under the Uniform Academic Calendar 2023.

A total of 1,27,636 students were enrolled for the Class 12 exam in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to Participate in Opposition Meeting on June 23 in Patna.

Girls excelled again by scoring a higher pass percentage than boys.

"Girls have yet again outperformed boys in higher secondary school examinations with a pass percentage of 68 as against boys' 61," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Pune: CBI Recovers Rs 6 Crore in Cash From Government Official Anil Ganpatrao Ramod Arrested for ‘Taking Bribe’.

The exam was conducted at 1,255 centres established across the Soft and Hard Zone areas identified in the two union territories.

JKBOSE chairperson Parikshat Singh Manhas said, "It is heartening to know that girls have again outshined boys."

"The students and their parents deserve great appreciation for their whole-hearted acceptance and cooperation in realising the visionary goal of unifying the staggered academic sessions in union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. It is a momentous occasion for all of us as our concerted efforts have yielded results," he said.

For the first time, the results were made available on the Digilocker.

To access the results, students will have to download the Digilocker mobile application and register themselves on it.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the successful candidates.

"Many congratulations to the students who have passed JKBOSE class 12th Annual Regular Examination-2023. Wishing you all the very best for your future. Compliments to parents, teachers & @Office_JKBoSE. Historic Uniform Academic Calendar has streamlined conduct of exams," Sinha said in a tweet.

"Heartening to note that girls continue to outshine boys with 68% pass percentage against boys 61%, the girls have shown remarkable talent. After Academic Calendar reform, JKBOSE for the first time has made results available on Digilocker service," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)