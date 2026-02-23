Mumbai, February 23: Ahead of the Budget Session of the Maharashtra Assembly that begins Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed confidence in presenting a budget that balances public relief with fiscal discipline. The Chief Minister informed that 15 Bills will be introduced during the Budget Session. All issues and suggestions expected by the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be incorporated in the upcoming State Budget, according to a release by the Maharashtra government. While providing relief to the common people, financial discipline will also be maintained, and strict measures will be taken if necessary, it said. The State Legislature's Budget Session will commence on February 23, 2026.

"The Budget will be presented on March 6. The late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had undertaken extensive preparations for this Budget and intended to present an excellent financial statement. Unfortunately, the responsibility has now fallen upon him. Ajit Pawar always adhered to fiscal discipline," Fadnavis said. "Recently, Maharashtra received an additional allocation of Rs 2,000 crore in the Union Budget. Through tax devolution, the State will receive Rs 98,306 crore. Most of the demands made by the State Government to the Centre have been accepted, which will greatly benefit Maharashtra. The Union Budget has sanctioned two high-speed corridors for the State. Additionally, Rs 23,000 crore has been allocated under the Railway Budget. Over the past few years, Maharashtra has received substantial funding through the Central Government," Fadnavis said. Ajit Pawar Had Made All Preparations to Present Budget: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Session.

The Chief Minister stated that under the VB G Ram G scheme, Maharashtra's demand for additional manpower has been accepted, increasing Maharashtra's allocation from 1,300 lakh man-days to 1,600 lakh man-days. Fadnavis added that it will bring an additional Rs 1,400 crore to the State. "The four-week-long Budget Session will prioritise issues concerning the poor and common citizens. Maharashtra's Legislature has one of the longest sessions in the country, and we are proud of that," the Chief Minister said.

Detailed information regarding the Rs 30 lakh crore investment agreements signed at Davos will be presented in the Legislative Assembly, and misconceptions surrounding them will be clarified. Maharashtra played an active role in the 'India AI Summit.' An international conference titled 'AI for Agriculture' was organised, and Maharashtra received a satellite session at the India AI Summit. Several startups participated, and it has been recognised as the country's first Agri-AI Summit.

"The late Ajit Pawar had provisioned Rs 500 crore for the AI Mission in his Budget. Under the AI Mission, the 'Mahavistar' app has been developed and is currently used by 30 lakh farmers across the State. Information on weather, crop conditions, and market prices will be available on a single platform. The app now also includes the tribal Bhili language. Maharashtra aims to lead in the use of AI in agriculture, which could reduce production costs by 25 to 40 per cent," the Chief Minister said. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Continue; Maharashtra Budget on March 6, Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

The aircraft accident involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be investigated by the CBI. The DGCA has also initiated an inquiry. Assistance from foreign companies will be sought to retrieve voice recordings. The VSR company is being audited by the DGCA. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the Rs 30 lakh crore industrial agreements signed at Davos are expected to generate 40 to 50 lakh jobs. Infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore are currently underway in the State. The MMRDA has approved a budget of Rs 46,000 crore.

He emphasised that to ease traffic congestion in Mumbai, the BKC-Kurla Tunnel, Borivali-Thane Tunnel, and Mulund Tunnel projects are being implemented, leading to progress across all sectors of the State. Shinde also informed that concerned officials have been suspended in the MMRDA accident case whereas a fine of Rs 5 crore has been imposed on the company involved and Rs 1 crore on the consultant. Four individuals have been arrested, and safety and structural audits have been ordered. Families of the deceased have been provided Rs 15 lakh each through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and MMRDA.

As per the state government release in the irrigation sector, 125 projects have been granted revised administrative approval with allocations amounting to approximately Rs 90,000 crore. Steps are being taken to address the drought in Marathwada and ensure water supply to Vidarbha. Funds have also been approved for the Poshir, Shilar, and Kalu dams. A Rs 32,000 crore package has been announced for farmers, and NDRF norms have been revised from two hectares to three hectares. Assistance has been provided for damage caused by continuous rainfall, and a decision has been taken to ensure daytime electricity supply, the release said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar stated that the customary tea gathering held on the eve of the session is not merely a formality but an effective platform for dialogue. It facilitates meaningful discussions on the State's development and helps address public concerns.

She said the government is committed to upholding the trust placed in it by the people. The late Ajit Pawar presented the Budget 11 times and made significant contributions to Maharashtra's economic growth. By balancing development and fiscal discipline, he provided strong direction to the State. She expressed confidence that the Budget to be presented this year by the Chief Minister will accelerate comprehensive development and ensure justice for all sections of society. She also mentioned that after the late Vankhede, Ajit Pawar holds the distinction of presenting the Budget the highest number of times.

