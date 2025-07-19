Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jul 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Saturday visited Belgaria, a township built for residents displaced by underground fires in Jharia, to assess ongoing rehabilitation efforts and facilities available for people.

During her visit, Tiwari interacted with local residents and students, urging officials to improve transport connectivity and enhance basic amenities in the township.

"The main objective of revised Jharia Master Plan is to rehabilitate residents affected by underground fire and subsidence in Jharia in safe locations. The government aims to provide residents of Belgaria township with a conducive environment and connect them with employment opportunities by developing their skills," she told reporters.

According to the latest survey conducted in 2019, over 1.4 lakh families living in Jharia fire and subsidence prone areas need to be shifted to safer places.

Although Belgaria township was constructed under the first phase of the Jharia Master Plan, many affected residents have reportedly hesitated to move due to inadequate facilities.

Under the revised Jharia Master Plan-2, the central government has recently allotted Rs 5,940 crore for safe rehabilitation of people.

The chief secretary was on two-day visit to Dhanbad.

On Friday, she held meeting with officials of district administration and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) over implementation of revised Jharia Master Plan-2.

