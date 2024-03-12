Ranchi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday hiked employees' dearness allowance (DA) to 50 per cent of basic pay from the existing 46 per cent, effective from January 1 this year, an official said.

The proposal regarding hike in DA to state government employees and dearness relief to pensioners was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Elderly Mother Over Property Dispute, Share Pictures of Her Body With Relatives in Vadodara; Held.

“Dearness allowance and dearness relief for pensioners have been increased by 4 percentage points to 50 per cent,” Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

The hike will benefit over 1.90 lakh employees and pensioners in the state, officials said.

Also Read | Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Attacks Bharatiya Janata Party, Says ‘Every Party Contests Polls on a Single Symbol, but BJP Fights on Lotus and Washing Machine’.

The move comes close on the heels of the central government deciding to hike the DA by 4 percentage points to 50 per cent, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)