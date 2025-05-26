Ranchi, May 26 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged death of a minor boy in police custody in Latehar, and directed the state government to file a response in the matter.

A division bench headed by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay was hearing a petition filed by a woman named Savitri Devi, alleging custodial death of her minor son.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: 3 Minor Girls, Who Lost Their Parents, Raped By 2 Men Over Past Two Years; Accused Arrested.

The court observed that the alleged death of the minor in police custody as well as the “demand of bribe by police officers of Mahuatand Police Station in Latehar” is a serious matter.

The minor was interrogated in connection with a case, and allegedly assaulted in the police station, resulting in his death, according to the petition.

Also Read | 'Pakistan's Airbases Still in ICU': PM Narendra Modi Says Operation Sindoor Is a Mission to Protect Humanity, End Terrorism.

The officers of the police station had also allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh for releasing the boy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)