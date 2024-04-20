Ranchi, Apr 20 (PTI) Amidst heat wave-like conditions prevailing across Jharkhand, the state government has announced a change in school timings from April 22 until further notice, an official said on Saturday.

Under the new schedule, students from kindergarten to class 8 will attend schools from 7 am to 11.30 am, while senior pupils from class 9 to 12 will continue classes till noon, an order by the education department said.

This adjustment applies to all categories of government, non-government aided, unaided, and private schools in the state.

The order explicitly prohibits prayer meetings or sports activities conducted under the sun during this period, although mid-day meals will continue to be served.

Additionally, a separate decision will be made and communicated regarding compensation for any educational losses incurred during this period.

The Meteorological department has already issued a heat wave alert for 15 districts from April 20 to April 22, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

Baharagora in West Singhbhum district recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 46.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while several other districts experienced high temperatures ranging from 42.4 to 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Daltonganj simmered at 43.6, Jamshedpur 44.5, Godda 43.9, Chaibasa 42.6, Garhwa 42.4, Deoghar 43.4 and Bokaro (Thermal) degree Celsius on Saturday. Jharkhand's capital Ranchi recorded maximum temperature at 39.4 degree Celsius.

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has identified several districts likely to be affected by the heat wave, emphasising that there is a minimal possibility of a decline in maximum temperature over the next two days.

"There is negligible possibility of decline in maximum temperature for next two days. Thereafter, it may decline by two-three degree Celsius in southern and central parts of Jharkhand," said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

In response to these conditions, the weather department has advised people to stay hydrated, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes, and cover their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella when outdoors.

