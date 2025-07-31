Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Thursday held an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the upcoming Monsoon session.

The session is scheduled to commence on Friday and conclude on August 7. There will be five working days during the session.

Mahato said, "The first supplementary budget of the current fiscal of 2025-26 will be tabled during the session and a discussion on this will also be held."

He added that a proposal for a special debate on August 6 on damages due to heavy rains in the state has been brought.

"The decision on this will be taken at the business advisory committee meeting on Friday," he said.

The Speaker said he expects that both the ruling and opposition parties will cooperate to make the session smooth and successful.

"I hope the session will be fruitful and the opposition will cooperate with the government," Chief Minister Hemant Soren told reporters after the meeting.

Leader of Opposition and BJP chief Babulal Marandi said the duration of the monsoon session is brief.

"We will discuss party's strategy for the session during the legislature party meeting on Friday," he said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Radhakrishna Kishore said the CM proposed to dedicate the session to farmers, which has been accepted by the Speaker.

Congress legislator Pradeep Yadav, RJD's Suresh Paswan, AJSU Party's Nirmal Mahto and several other leaders were also present at the meeting.

