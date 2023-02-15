Ranchi, Jan 15 (PTI) About six lakh traders in Jharkhand under the umbrella of FJCCI proceeded on indefinite strike from Wednesday against the state government's new agriculture bill apprehending it will impact farmers adversely and lead to price rise.

The decision to go on the strike was taken at a state-level meeting where the traders assembled under the banner of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI).

"Six lakh traders under FJCCI have proceeded on an indefinite strike against the new agriculture bill," FJCCI Vice President Aditya Malhotra told PTI.

He claimed that the bill will impact our farmers adversely and will propel price rise.

Jharkhand Agriculture minister and secretary could not be reached for comments on the issue.

Malhotra said most of the consumable ready items come to the state from other states for trading and imposition of market fee will result in spike in prices with an increase in burden on consumers.

"The items brought here have already attracted taxes in other states. When good comes to our state, the bill says that taxes will be imposed again. That will make things costlier," he added.

"We met Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh and others but to no avail...The indefinite strike is our last resort," he said.

The traders under the aegis of FJCCI had kept their shops shut on February 8 demanding the withdrawal of the new agriculture bill.

The FJCCI claimed that mandis and rice mills in the state have shut their shutters and the import of consumable items, mainly agricultural products, will be stopped.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on February 4 had given his assent to the Jharkhand State Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing Bill, 2022 with some suggestions.

The governor suggested that in light of the bill, a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders should be ensured during the formation of rules.

"The rate of market fee should be fixed keeping in mind farmers of rural and tribal communities of the state," Bais had said.

