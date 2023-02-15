Mumbai, February 15: In a horrific incident that has come to light from Tamil Nadu, a total of 142 people including 33 women were rescued by police officials from Anbu Jothi Ashram in Kedar. Officials who investigating a complaint learned that the Ashram was a house of horrors for the 142 residents living their who were later rescued in time.

Volunteers who assisted the officials in successfully rescuing the 142 residents of the ashram said that some of the women were raped by the employees, reports Times of India. Some volunteers even claimed that some of the residents were even chained and tortured by the ashram officials. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 23-Year-Old Techie Kills Self in Chennai Citing Harassment by Loan App Sharks.

So far, the police has arrested four employees of the ashram while four others have been booked. The incident came to light when the officials following up on a case of a missing person reached the ashram. The police also nabbed the ashram's owners B Jubin, and his wife J Maria. An officer said that the couple has been admitted to a hospital as a monkey they set on the officials allegedly bit them.

Besides, the officials also found that 15 inmates of the ashram were missing. Resident who were rescued have revealed horrifying tales of the ashram. One of the survivor said that when she came to the ashram as a teenager, she was repeatedly raped and even beaten up for the next five years. She even said that the employees of the ashram set monkeys on her when she resisted the rape attempts.

One of the volunteer of Social Awareness Society for Youth said that many women were chained to window grills were allegedly raped and drugged with sleeping pills. On the other hand, the one's who resisted were allegedly beaten up with iron rods and even attacked by two caged monkeys. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped in Virudhunagar; 4 Accused Arrested.

Reports also revealed that the ashram was never inspected by government officials since it started functioning in 2005. Officials said that the home is not registered with the government. A volunteer said that ashram used a van to pick up destitute people around Villupuram by luring them with three meals a day.

