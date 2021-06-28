Ranchi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) will come out with an action plan for all-round development of tribals in the state as special attention needs to be given on social, economic, political or educational development of its 27 per cent scheduled tribe population, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Monday.

Soren was chairing the maiden meeting of the 23rd Council, constituted last week with the chief minister as its ex-officio Chairman.

The council was formed under the provisions of the Jharkhand Tribes Advisory Council Rules 2021.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, distanced itself from the meeting, terming the formation of the council as "unconstitutional, arbitrary and in violation of rules".

Chairing the virtual meet, Soren said TAC rules were not made in the state during the last 20 years and it was the present government that made the rules and duly nominated members.

"The council will prove helpful in preparing a better action plan for development of the tribal community. Special attention needs to be given to the 27 per cent tribals of Jharkhand to strengthen their social, economic, educational and political aspects," Soren said.

The CM stressed the need for upliftment of tribals by providing better education and employment to them and expressed concern over their decreasing population.

Champai Soren, Vice President, Jharkhand TAC said the issues pertaining to development of tribals will be taken up in the next meeting of the body.

Members of TAC- Stephen Marandi, Bandhu Tirkey, Sita Soren, Chamra Linda among others attended the meeting.

BJP however, termed the formation of TAC as "incomplete and unconstitutional" and boycotted the meeting.

Bharatiya Janata Party Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said that BJP members will not participate in the meetings of TAC.

Marandi alleged that the Hemant government has constituted TAC in violation of the fifth schedule of the Constitution of India, which he said is "arbitrary" and "in violation of the rules".

He said that the basic spirit of the TAC is to advise the government for the all-round development of the tribal society and in the changed rules, provisions have been made contrary to the original spirit.

He said that women should have been given due representation in the TAC besides the members of the primitive tribe but in vain.

Marandi said that TAC has been formed by violating the powers of the Governor and the BJP has given a representation in this regard to the Governor on June 6.

Under such circumstances, the BJP said it opposes the meeting of TAC and members from BJP would not attend its meeting.

A meeting of the BJP also took place under the chairmanship of state president and MP Deepak Prakash, which was attended by TAC member and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, TAC member and former minister and MLA Neelkanth Singh Munda, TAC member and MLA Koche Munda, Rajya Sabha MP Sameer Oraon among others.

The TAC has been established in states having scheduled areas and is mandated to advise on matters pertaining to welfare and advancement of STs in the state.

