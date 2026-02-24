Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Tuesday sought the intervention of the Punjab Chief Minister over alleged harassment and eviction threats faced by Muslim Kashmiri students at CT University, Punjab, after they requested basic arrangements for Sehri (Suhoor) and Iftar during the holy month of Ramzan, the release said.

The Association said it has received serious complaints from students alleging that they were threatened with eviction from their hostels and cancellation of their admissions for seeking meals at appropriate timings in the university mess during Ramadan.

Also Read | Murder Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Man Ambushed, Shot Dead by 3 Assailants Outside Home, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, stated that the students are regular fee-paying boarders who merely requested necessary meal arrangements in view of Ramzan. However, instead of addressing their legitimate and reasonable demand, they allege that the Vice Chancellor and certain other university officials responded with intimidation, abusive language, and warnings to vacate the campus.

He said that no student should face hostility, threats, or coercion for observing their faith. Universities, he emphasised, are meant to be safe and inclusive spaces that uphold constitutional values, dignity, and equal treatment for all; irrespective of region, religion, or background. Any form of intimidation or discrimination within an educational institution sets a deeply troubling precedent and undermines the spirit of diversity and pluralism that India stands for.

Also Read | Sachin Awasthi Viral Video: What's the Rule for Entering South Korea's Jeju Island Without a Visa?.

The Association has urged the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, to intervene in the matter, order an impartial and time-bound inquiry, and ensure that no student is harassed, threatened, or academically penalised for practising their faith. The Association has also requested that immediate arrangements be made to facilitate Sehri and Iftar during the holy month so that students can observe Ramzan with dignity while continuing their education without fear.

Khan Faiq, Punjab-Chandigarh Coordinator of JKSA, said that it has historically been a welcoming and compassionate home for Kashmiri students and traders, reflecting a spirit of brotherhood and inclusivity. Allowing this matter to remain unresolved risks setting a wrong and avoidable precedent.

He said that the Association expressed hope that the state government will take swift corrective measures to preserve this legacy and reassure students and their families. He reiterated that universities must remain safe spaces where diversity is respected, constitutional rights are protected, and every student feels secure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)