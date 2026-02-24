Noida, February 24: A man was shot dead outside his residence in Greater Noida on Tuesday in a chilling incident that was caught on CCTV. The attack took place in the Ecotech-1 police station area and has triggered tension in the locality.

The victim, identified as Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, was allegedly targeted by three assailants who opened fire at close range. CCTV footage circulating online reportedly shows several men dragging him to the ground before shooting him multiple times. The visuals have shocked residents and quickly spread across social media. Barmer Kidnapping Caught on Camera: Teen Abducted From School Gate While Appearing for Board Exam, Video Goes Viral.

Man Shot Dead Outside Home in Greater Noida (Disturbing Visuals)

दिल्ली/एनसीआर का एक “सामान्य” दिन। ग्रेटर नोएडा में सरेआम एक व्यक्ति की गोली मार कर हत्या। pic.twitter.com/kZ8E8cOw6L — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) February 24, 2026

Nitin sustained critical gunshot injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sudhir Kumar, ADCP Greater Noida, said the incident appears to be linked to a longstanding rivalry. According to police, Sachin and his associates allegedly carried out the attack due to an old dispute. Officers reached the scene soon after the firing and brought the situation under control. Lucknow Horror: Son Shoots Father Dead Over NEET Pressure, Chops Body; Hides Remains in Drum.

“Today, on February 24, 2026, Sachin and his associates opened fire on Nitin under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech First police station due to an old rivalry. Nitin was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. Police are present at the scene. Peace and order have been established. Further legal action is underway,” Kumar told ANI.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify the role of all accused involved in the deadly shooting.

