Garhwa (Jharkhand), Oct 20 (PTI) A central committee member of the ruling JMM in Jharkhand was shot dead by unidentified persons in Garhwa district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm in Chinia village of the district, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi, when Ayub Ansari, aged 58, was shot at by the miscreants, a senior officer said.

"Some criminals opened fire at Ansari in his village. He was brought to the Garhwa Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We are investigating the matter and the persons involved in the crime will soon be arrested," Chinia Police Station in-charge Virendra Hansda said.

According to villagers, the incident took place when the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was going to a mosque.

The deceased was the husband of Chinia panchayat mukhiya Sabera Biwi.

