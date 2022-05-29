New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): A day after holding a discussion with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said one candidate of the JMM-Congress alliance will be fielded for the Upper House, stating that there is "no difference" between the two parties.

"I came to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi and discuss the Rajya Sabha election and other issues. From the JMM-Congress alliance, one candidate will be fielded. There are no differences between JMM and Congress," said Soren.

The two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant from Jharkhand after the retirement of BJP leaders Mahesh Poddar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Earlier on Saturday, Jharkhand Chief Minister met the Congress president in New Delhi and held a discussion over the current political situation in the state and Rajya Sabha polls.

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant due to the retirement of members from 15 states will be held on June 10. The members are retiring on different dates between June 21 and August 1. Eleven seats are due to fall vacant from Uttar Pradesh this year, while six members each will retire from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Five Rajya Sabha MPs will retire from Bihar while four each will depart from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Apart from these, seats will fall vacant when three members each from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, two each from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand, and one from Uttarakhand retire. (ANI)

