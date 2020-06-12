India News | JMM for Opening of Shops of Garments, Shoes & Salons

Ranchi, Jun 12 (PTI) The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to order opening of garments and shoes outlets besides salons essential for the people.

The state government has not given relaxation to malls, religious places, educational institutions, besides shops like garments, shoes and salons as precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 as lakhs of migrants returned to the state from severely infected states.

Also Read | Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News.

"Several economic activities have started in the state. Several shops have opened while many others are closed following precautionary measure as a possibility of contact is more. But people do have a necessity for garments, slippers/shoes and salons.

"So, on behalf of the party, we have urged the Chief Minister to consider plans for lifting curbs on these shops from next week with whatever precautionary measures to be maintained like the ones seen in the shops now allowed to open, JMMs General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya told reporters here.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Rise to 55,357: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Suggesting to strictly follow protocols of the WHO and the ICMR to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection, Bhattacharya said the party would also urge Soren to introduce monetary fine on people flouting the rule of wearing mask in public places.

"Wearing masks should be made compulsory in public places. Sanitizers and other measures can also be maintained in garment/shoes shops and salons," the senior JMM leader said.

Out of the total 1,607 novel coronavirus cases till date in Jharkhand, 1,311 are migrants returning from outside.

Bhattacharya, however, said, "The state is not worried about it as the government is capable of taking care of health of people."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)