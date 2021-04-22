New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday said those violating COVID-19 norms in the campus may face legal action amid rising number of cases in the national capital.

In a circular, the varsity said it is taking all possible measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the campus.

"The situation warrants taking stringent measures to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the university. It is directed to all stakeholders of the university to strictly adhere to the SOP/guidelines/preventive measures issued by the Government of India/MoHFW/Delhi Government and University Administration," the circular signed by the university registrar stated.

It also said that the security branch of the university is instructed to ensure strict compliance of the order.

"Any person violating these measures is liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable," it said.

It further directed that if the varsity employees and their family members, or students, are tested COVID-19 positive or under home isolation/quarantine, they must inform with supporting documents immediately to the administration.

Also, the movement of COVID-19 positive patients or those having similar symptoms and waiting for their test results, is strictly prohibited and they are instructed to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour, the registrar said.

"Those who have inter-state travel history in recent time and coming from other states shall strictly adhere to the prevailing guidelines/SOPs issued by Gol/MoHFW/Delhi Government and University administration," the order added.

Delhi logged 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample tested positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

