Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 7 (ANI): In a proactive move to address the escalating challenge of the drug menace in Tripura, a joint state-level anti-narcotics operational group meeting was organised in the Agartala sector of Assam Rifles on Saturday, officials said.

As per officials of the Assam Rifles, the meeting served as a platform for inter-agency coordination at the functional level to devise effective strategies to undertake operations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Post outbreak of ethnic riots in Manipur on May 3, 2023, there has been a shift in the smuggling of drugs and contraband items from Myanmar due to the non-availability of traditional routes through Manipur. Due to Kuki-Zo-Chin affinity existing along the Mizoram-Myanmar border and the Free Movement Regime (FMR), smuggling of drugs through Mizoram to South Assam and Tripura is being exploited by the UGs and drug cartels," they said, adding that the recent seizures along these routes are indicators of the potential threat in the future.

In addition, Tripura is also emerging as a major Ganja production region and a large quantity of Ganja has been seized in the state by multiple agencies.

The meeting brought together representatives from various sectors, including the customs department, law enforcement agencies, local government bodies, agencies and state police, with a collective aim to pool resources, expertise, and insights to develop a comprehensive approach against the drug menace in Tripura.

All key stakeholders undertook a brainstorming session and exchanged ideas on understanding the current situation, implementing measures, and fostering synergy among agencies.

All agencies emphasised the importance of a united front to tackle this pressing issue and highlighted the need for sustained efforts to create a drug-free environment in Tripura. (ANI)

