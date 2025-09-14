Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 14 (ANI): Kochi Police have registered a case against journalist Siddique Kappan and 10 others in connection with a solidarity event held in the city, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the event was organised on Saturday evening at Vanchi Square near the Kerala High Court junction by human rights organisations to condemn the arrest of Kerala-based journalist Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek.T

Also Read | ITR Filing 2025 Last Date: Know How To File Tax Returns As September 15 Deadline Approaches.

Activists from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Welfare Party also participated.

Sydeek was arrested in Maharashtra and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly criticising Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | 'Visit to Assam Brings Spiritual Joy': PM Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth Over INR 6,300 Crore (Watch Video).

According to the FIR filed by Kochi Police, around 30 people had assembled at Vanchi Square around 4 pm, shouted slogans against the UAPA law, and used microphones and loudspeakers without permission, thereby obstructing pedestrian movement.

Siddique Kappan, Neeharika Pradaush, Pramod Puzhangara, Ambika, CP Rasheed, Sajid Khalid, Baburaj Bhagavathy, VM Faisal, Mrudhula Bhavani, Dr Hari, and Shaneer have been named in the FIR as accused. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)