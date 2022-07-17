New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Lauding the leadership and farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda on Sunday congratulated all the party workers, Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs), ASHA workers, and doctors for putting in efforts to make India's Covid Vaccination Programme- the largest and fastest vaccination programme in the world.

Comparing the time taken for the vaccines to arrive in India, the BJP president said, "Earlier it would take 20-30 years for a vaccine to reach the country, but now, under the leadership of PM Modi and with his support, the Indian scientist has developed not only one but two vaccines in the time span of nine months, thus making it the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive."

Also Read | ‘Means a Lot’: PV Sindhu After Winning Singapore Open Title

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

"You would be delighted to know that in the time of Corona pandemic, the BJP prepared 11 lakh health workers, wherein they were given special training to fight coronavirus infection and prevent its spread," he said while addressing the media in Delhi on the occasion of the achievement of reaching 200 crore vaccine dose administration milestone in the country.

Nadda also disclosed that these 11 lakh workers were given the responsibility to administer the free-of-cost Booster dose to as many individuals (of age group more than 15 years) in the country as possible, by visiting door-to-door (ensuring that no person is left), within 75 days to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Also Read | Odisha: 6 Dead, 71 Hospitalised After Drinking Contaminated Water in Rayagada, Diarrhoea Suspected.

Asserting the day as the occasion of immense happiness and satisfaction, he appreciated PM Modi for his attempt in the prevention of the spread of the deadly infection while also praising him for his visionary leadership and farsightedness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)