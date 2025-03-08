Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Members of CPI(M)'s frontal organisation, Students Federation of India (SFI), on Saturday evening briefly blocked busy thoroughfares in different parts of the city, alleging that false cases had been slapped against leaders and members of the outfit.

They also demanded legal action be initiated against Education Minister Bratya Basu and some functionaries of the West Bengal College and University Professors' Association (WBCUPA) on charges of causing injury to two student protestors on Jadavpur University campus on March 1.

Hundreds of SFI activists blocked the Nager Bazar crossing and Garia Crossing for half an hour, alleging that SFI state leader Srijan Bhattacharya and Kolkata district committee member Abhinab Basu were being framed under fabricated charges of assault in connection with the March 1 protest on campus.

They demanded the dropping of all charges against them and other leaders.

SFI state committee member Subhajit Sarkar told PTI, "Hundreds of union activists took part in a procession from Kamalgazi More to Garia No. 5 bus terminus and briefly blocked a flank of the road."

"We demand immediate legal action against Basu, who is responsible for causing injury to two student protestors by trying to break through the human chain formed by our activists, who only wanted to have an audience with the minister about the quick holding of student union polls and did not resort to violence. While charges have been framed against Srijan and other left activists, police are sitting over the complaint against Basu and other TMC-WBCUPA leaders," Sarkar claimed.

The other demands included holding the student union poll at Jadavpur University and other higher educational institutions at the earliest.

The protests disrupted the movement of vehicular traffic for some time, but there was no untoward incident, a senior police official said.

