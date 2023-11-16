Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) A court on Thursday extended till November 30 the judicial remand of West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged ration distribution scam.

Mallick, who currently holds the forest portfolio and is a former minister for food and supplies, was apprehended by the ED in the early hours of October 27 from his residence in Salt Lake area, on the eastern fringes of Kolkata.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

ED's counsel prayed that Mallick's judicial remand be extended since the investigation into the alleged scam was in its early stages.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), Calcutta, (in-charge), granted the ED's prayer and extended Mallick's judicial custody till November 30.

Also Read | If Congress Government Is Formed at the Centre, We Will Start Caste Census in Country, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

The minister, who held the food and supplies portfolio from 2011 to 2021, was produced before the court through the virtual mode as according to the correctional home doctor he was not medically fit for physical production.

The ED has claimed to have found his links with one Bakibur Rahaman, who was arrested in the case in early October.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)