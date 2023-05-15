New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A judicial officer was on Monday elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry announced the appointment of Dharmesh Sharma as an additional judge for a period of two years.

While recommending his name last month, the Supreme Court Collegium had noted that the Judgment Evaluation Committee had graded judgments authored by him as 'Outstanding'.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is popularly called "permanent judges".

The collegium had also recommended the names of two other judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court -- Girish Kathpalia and Manoj Jain.

